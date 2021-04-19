1h ago
Golden Knights grab top spot in TSN Power Rankings
There’s a new king of the National Hockey League castle. The Vegas Golden Knights sit atop our Power Rankings, ending Colorado’s four-week reign as top team.
The Weekend Wrap: Canucks rise to occasion, Marleau's milestone
By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)
The Golden Knights have won six straight games and have a good opportunity to keep the streak alive this week with two games against the San Jose Sharks followed by a Saturday tilt with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Avs and Golden Knights, currently tied with 64 points, play twice next week. Those games could go a long way towards deciding which team finishes atop the West Division.
The Avalanche went 3-0-0 last week and still rank first in goal differential and expected goal differential. They are right behind Vegas as these two teams have started to pull away from the pack in our rankings.
A non-playoff team sits fourth in our Power Rankings. Yes, you read that correctly. The New York Rangers jump four spots, from eighth to fourth, thanks to four straight wins against the New Jersey Devils.
Our model has liked the Rangers for quite some time as their underlying numbers have been strong for much of the season. The Rangers rank fifth in goal differential and expected goal differential, and are finally starting to convert on their chances at a rate we would expect.
New York’s +33 goal differential is best in the East Division, yet the Rangers sit in fifth place, four points back of the Boston Bruins who have also won four straight. The Rangers are a team to keep an eye on.
The Toronto Maple Leafs drop three spots, from second to fifth, this week. After starting the month of April with five straight wins, the Leafs have now lost four in a row.
The Leafs are still a well-above-average team, ranking sixth in goal differential and second in expected goal differential, but their lead atop the North Division is far from secure. The Winnipeg Jets are four points back and the Jets and Leafs face each other twice this week.
The Edmonton Oilers move up a couple of spots from 10th to eighth. Edmonton played just one game last week, a tidy 3-0 win over the Jets. The Oilers face the Canadiens twice this week before a couple more games against Winnipeg as Edmonton continues to nip at the heels of the Jets for second spot in the North.
A 2-2-0 week has dropped the Jets from 11th to 13th in our rankings. Thanks to elite shooting talent and goaltending, the Jets continue to outperform our expected goals model, where they sit 21st in goal differential. In actual goal differential, Winnipeg ranks sixth. They get outchanced often, but the Jets can finish and stop the puck at rates most teams can’t.
The Calgary Flames move up a few spots from 20th to 16th thanks to a 2-1-0 week. Calgary has a positive expected goal differential that ranks 12th but a negative actual goal differential that ranks 19th.
Three of the Flames' next four games are against the Montreal Canadiens who are six points ahead of them for the final playoff spot in the North. The Flames will need a clean sweep of those games to have a realistic shot at making the postseason.
As for the Habs, they continue to drop in our rankings, falling from 14th to 20th. Montreal finished last week 2-2-0 and ranks middle of the pack in goal differential and expected goal differential. While Montreal can look like a team to be reckoned with some nights, they can also look quite pedestrian.
The Vancouver Canucks check in at No. 21 on our list this week, though their ranking comes with an asterisk. Our model weighs a team's recent performance in addition to their overall results and Vancouver has only played one game this month – a feel-good win Sunday against the Maple Leafs.
The Ottawa Senators remain in 30th spot in our Power Rankings after a 2-1-0 week that included wins over the Jets and Canadiens. The Sens are in Calgary Monday night and finish the month with four consecutive games against the Canucks.
1. Vegas Golden Knights
Last Week: No. 3 | 31-11-2
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+1.16 (2)
-
xGoal Dif.+.57 (3)
-
Point %.727 (2)
2. Colorado Avalanche
Last Week: No. 1 | 30-9-4
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+1.26 (1)
-
xGoal Dif.+1.28 (1)
-
Point %.744 (1)
3. Carolina Hurricanes
Last Week: No. 4 | 29-10-4
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.79 (3)
-
xGoal Dif.+.57 (4)
-
Point %.721 (3)
4. New York Rangers
Last Week: No. 8 | 23-16-6
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.76 (5)
-
xGoal Dif.+.51 (5)
-
Point %.578 (14)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs
Last Week: No. 2 | 28-11-4
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.58 (6)
-
xGoal Dif.+.99 (2)
-
Point %.678 (5)
6. Tampa Bay Lightning
Last Week: No. 5 | 29-13-2
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.77 (4)
-
xGoal Dif.+.36 (7)
-
Point %.682 (4)
7. Pittsburgh Penguins
Last Week: No. 7 | 28-14-3
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.53 (8)
-
xGoal Dif.+.28 (10)
-
Point %.656 (10)
8. Edmonton Oilers
Last Week: No. 10 | 26-15-2
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.40 (13)
-
xGoal Dif.+.31 (8)
-
Point %.628 (13)
9. Boston Bruins
Last Week: No. 15 | 25-12-6
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.30 (15)
-
xGoal Dif.+.31 (9)
-
Point %.651 (11)
10. Florida Panthers
Last Week: No. 9 | 28-12-5
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.47 (10)
-
xGoal Dif.+.51 (6)
-
Point %.678 (5)
11. Minnesota Wild
Last Week: No. 18 | 27-13-3
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.40 (13)
-
xGoal Dif.-.01 (15)
-
Point %.663 (9)
12. Washington Capitals
Last Week: No. 12 | 29-13-4
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.48 (9)
-
xGoal Dif.-.11 (17)
-
Point %.674 (7)
13. Winnipeg Jets
Last Week: No. 11 | 27-15-3
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.58 (6)
-
xGoal Dif.- .23 (21)
-
Point %.633 (12)
14. Dallas Stars
Last Week: No. 13 | 17-14-12
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.42 (12)
-
xGoal Dif.+.19 (13)
-
Point %.535 (16)
15. New York Islanders
Last Week No. 6 | 28-13-4
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.42 (11)
-
xGoal Dif.+.27 (11)
-
Point %.667 (8)
16. Calgary Flames
Last Week: No. 20 | 19-22-3
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.30 (19)
-
xGoal Dif.+.20 (12)
-
Point %.466 (23)
17. St. Louis Blues
Last Week: No. 16 | 19-18-6
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.26 (17)
-
xGoal Dif.-.02 (16)
-
Point %.512 (20)
18. Chicago Blackhawks
Last Week: No. 19 | 21-19-5
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.27 (18)
-
xGoal Dif.-.13 (19)
-
Point %.522 (18)
19. Nashville Predators
Last Week: No. 17 | 24-21-1
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.30 (20)
-
xGoal Dif.-.15 (20)
-
Point %.533 (17)
20. Montreal Canadiens
Last Week: No. 14 | 19-14-9
-
Avg. Goal Dif.+.19 (16)
-
xGoal Dif.+.11 (14)
-
Point %.560 (15)
21. Vancouver Canucks
Last Week: NR | 17-18-3
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.55 (23)
-
xGoal Dif.-1.01 (31)
-
Point %.487 (22)
22. Philadelphia Flyers
Last Week: No. 21 | 20-18-7
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.71 (24)
-
xGoal Dif.-.11 (18)
-
Point %.522 (18)
23. Los Angeles Kings
Last Week: No. 23 | 16-20-6
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.31 (21)
-
xGoal Dif.-.39 (24)
-
Point %.452 (25)
24. Detroit Red Wings
Last Week: No. 26 | 16-24-6
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.91 (28)
-
xGoal Dif.-.42 (25)
-
Point %.413 (27)
25. Arizona Coyotes
Last Week: No. 24 | 20-20-5
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.47 (22)
-
xGoal Dif.-.63 (28)
-
Point %.500 (21)
26. San Jose Sharks
Last Week: No. 22 | 18-22-4
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.77 (25)
-
xGoal Dif.-.32 (23)
-
Point %.455 (24)
27. Anaheim Ducks
Last Week: No. 27 | 14-25-7
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.93 (29)
-
xGoal Dif.-.44 (26)
-
Point %.380 (29)
28. New Jersey Devils
Last Week: No. 25 | 14-24-6
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.84 (26)
-
xGoal Dif.-.24 (22)
-
Point %.386 (28)
29. Buffalo Sabres
Last Week: No. 28 | 12-26-7
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.96 (30)
-
xGoal Dif.-.89 (30)
-
Point %.344 (30)
30. Ottawa Senators
Last Week: No. 30 | 15-26-4
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.96 (30)
-
xGoal Dif.-.51 (27)
-
Point %.378 (30)
31. Columbus Blue Jackets
Last Week: No. 29 | 15-22-9
-
Avg. Goal Dif.-.85 (27)
-
xGoal Dif.-.85 (29)
-
Point %.424 (26)