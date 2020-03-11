The Golden State Warriors will host the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night in a game that will be closed to fans due to a city-wide ban on gatherings of 1,000-plus people, the team has announced.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the city and country of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid," the team tweeted.

"All events at Chase Center through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. We'll continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine best steps. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners."

Mayor London Breed announce the city of San Francisco has issued a ban for gatherings of 1,000 people or more earlier on Wednesday, which includes the Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors.

The city of San Francisco has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. This includes Golden State Warriors games. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 11, 2020

The ban is in place for two weeks, which would impact two Warriors home games. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Warriors plan to play home games without fans for the foreseeable future.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health Office's order prohibiting group of events of 1K or more from assembling, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2020

The ban is a result of the spread of COVID-19, which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

The San Jose Sharks, who play in nearby Santa Clara county, also have a ban of large gatherings in the area. It's not yet know how the three home games affected by the ban will be played.