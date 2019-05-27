Are the Warriors actually better without Durant in the lineup?

The Golden State Warriors will be without the services of Kevin Durant for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, head coach Steve Kerr announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old forward has been out of action since May 8 with a left calf injury, incurred in Game 5 of the team's second-round series against the Houston Rockets. Durant has missed the team's last five games.

In 11 games this postseason, Durant was averaging 34.2 points on .513 shooting with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He will be reevaluated ahead of Game 2, but a decision on whether or not Durant travels to Toronto has yet to be made, says Kerr.

With Durant out, the team could welcome back DeMarcus Cousins who is listed as questionable for Game 1, recovering from a quadriceps tear.

Cousins, 28, has been out of action since April 16, incurring the injury during Game 2 of the team's opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Having undergone surgery to repair a torn Achilles in January of 2018, Cousins appeared in only 30 games for the Warriors this season.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.