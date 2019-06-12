The worst fears about Kevin Durant have been confirmed.

The Golden State Warriors big man has undergone surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles, announcing the procedure Wednesday on Instagram.

"My road back starts now!" Durant wrote. "I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the threepeat."

Returning to the court in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Monday following over a month on the sidelines with a reported calf injury incurred against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semi-finals, Durant ruptured his Achilles early in the second quarter under pressure from Serge Ibaka's defending.

Kevin Durant confirms that he ruptured his Achilles and that he had a successful surgery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/124moBS2hN — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2019

Durant had recorded 12 points in 11 minutes of action. The Warriors won Game 5, 106-105, to extend the series.

"It's just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could and I'm proud my brothers got the W," Durant wrote. "It's going to be a journey, but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper. I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with Dub Nation while they do it."

The 30-year-old Durant is a free agent on July 1.

While recovery time varies for an injury like Durant's, the fastest recovery for a similar injury for an NBA player was the seven months between surgery and game action for Wesley Matthews with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2015.

Game 6 between the Warriors and Raptors is set for Thursday night in Oakland.