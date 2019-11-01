Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had successful surgery on his broken left hand on Friday and is expected to miss at least three months.

Curry suffered the injury on a hard fall in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry's left hand. He grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

