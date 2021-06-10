Mitchell explains what he's liked from Manoah so far

The Blue Jays could soon be getting Cavan Biggio back in the lineup.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said that there is a 'good chance' that if Biggio does not experience a setback following Thursday's rehab game, he could join the team in Boston on Friday, for the start of a three-game weekend series against the Red Sox.

“Good chance” that Cavan Biggio meets #BlueJays in Boston if he’s setback free after tonight’s rehab game, per Charlie Montoyo. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 10, 2021

The Jays placed Biggio on the 10-day Injured List last month with a cervical spine ligament sprain. In 39 games this season, the 26-year-old is hitting .205 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored.