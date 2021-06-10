The Blue Jays could soon be getting Cavan Biggio back in the lineup. 

Manager Charlie Montoyo said that there is a 'good chance' that if Biggio does not experience a setback following Thursday's rehab game, he could join the team in Boston on Friday, for the start of a three-game weekend series against the Red Sox. 

The Jays placed Biggio on the 10-day Injured List last month with a cervical spine ligament sprain. In 39 games this season, the 26-year-old is hitting .205 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored. 

 