National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell doesn't believe Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians' decision to phase out the racially insensitive Chief Wahoo logo by 2019 won't have any bearing on the Washington Redskins.

“[Owner] Dan Snyder has really worked in the Native American community to understand their perspective, and I think it’s really reflected in a Washington Post poll that showed that nine out of 10 Native Americans do not take that as disrespectful,” Goodell told Trey Wingo and Mike Golic in an interview Tuesday morning on their ESPN Radio show. “I don’t see him changing that perspective.”

The poll that Goodell cited appeared in May of 2016. The Post polled 504 Native Americans with only 10 per cent of those asked found the "Redskins" name offensive.

After Cleveland announced the decision on Monday, Ray Halbritter, a member of the Oneida Nation, hoped Washington would do the same and cease the usage of the team name.

"Cleveland's decision should finally compel the Washington football team to make the same honorable decision," Halbritter said in statement. "For too long, people of color have been stereotyped with these kinds of hurtful symbols -- and no symbol is more hurtful than the football team in the nation's capital using a dictionary-defined racial slur as its team name. Washington Owner Dan Snyder needs to look at Cleveland's move and then look in the mirror and ask whether he wants to be forever known as the most famous purveyor of bigotry in modern sports, or if he wants to finally stand on the right side of history and change his team's name. We hope he chooses the latter."

Snyder changing the team's name remains unlikely.

"We will never change the name of the team," Snyder told USA TODAY Sports in 2013. "As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it's all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season. "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."