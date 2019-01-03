CHICAGO — The struggling Memphis Grizzlies have acquired guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls for guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

Memphis also sent second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to Chicago in the deal Thursday. The Bulls waived guard Cameron Payne in another move.

The Grizzlies hope Holiday — averaging 11.6 points — provides a lift. They have dropped 10 of 13 and had what general manager Chris Wallace described as an "emotionally charged" meeting following a loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

Memphis has fallen from first to 10th in the Western Conference after a 12-5 start.

With Holiday gone, rookie Chandler Hutchison figures to play a bigger role for Chicago. Brooks is averaging 6.6 points and Selden is scoring 5.4.