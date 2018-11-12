Canadian Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies will miss six to eights weeks folowing a grade II MCL sprain he suffered on Nov 10. against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Grizzlies announced on Monday.

Brooks, who is in his second year in the NBA, has averaged 6.8 points per game and 2.1 rebounds this season. After starting 74 regular-season games for the Grizzlies as a rookie, the guard/forward has come off the bench for the team during the 2018-19 campaign .

Memphis also announced today that forward Omri Casspi is expected to return next week from a right knee injury, while fellow forward JaMychal Green is expected to be back in two weeks from the broken jaw he suffered.

Forward Chandler Parsons, who is dealing with right knee and back soreness, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Grizzlies (7-4) are currently tied for the fifth-best record in the Western Conference.