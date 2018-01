Rob Gronkowski is inching closer to playing in the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots tight end was back at practice Saturday for the first time since incurring a concussion in the AFC Championship Game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A step forward: #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, in the NFL’s concussion protocol, took part in practice today. He had sat out the previous practices this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2018

Despite his appearance at practice Saturday, Gronkowski still remains in the league's concussion protocol.

