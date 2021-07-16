Phillips likes the Jays' decision to pick Hoglund in the first round

The Toronto Blue Jays and first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund have agreed to a $3,247,500 deal, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

The signing is just over $100,000 below slot for the No. 19 overall pick.

The Ole Miss product was the first of Toronto's pick from the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound right-hander recently underwent Tommy John surgery but, according to Mitchell, was seen as a consensus top-10 talent when healthy.

