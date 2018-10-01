Weber: I'm going to do my best to 'bring this team back to success'

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Brett Kulak in exchange for defencemen Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev.

The Canadiens acquire defenseman Brett Kulak from the Calgary Flames, in return for defensemen Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev. Kulak will join the Laval Rocket.



Kulak will report to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

In 71 games last season for the Flames, the 24-year-old had two goals and six assists. Both Taormina and Valiev spent the majority of last season in Laval.

Both teams will begin the regular season Wednesday night, with the Habs taking on the Leafs in Toronto and the Flames playing the Canucks in Vancouver.