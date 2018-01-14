Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault has been released from hospital and is now back home resting after a scary incident Saturday night against the Boston Bruins.

The 24-year-old was hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara point shot in the second period of Saturday's game. He lay on the ice clutching his head before being taken off on a stretcher and was sent to the hospital.

Mise à jour médicale - Phillip Danault a obtenu son congé de l’hôpital plus tôt aujourd’hui et demeure au repos à la maison.



— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2018

"I was hoping that he was not hurt," Chara told the Canadian Press after the game. "That's obviously the first thing that goes through your mind.

"It happens. It's unfortunate. Sometimes we all get hit somewhere in the upper body. On that particular play I was getting a pass off the boards and the puck probably was bouncing. You never want to see anyone get hit in the head or the neck area and get carried off the ice. Hopefully Phillip is now recovering. The last news we had he was in hospital getting treatment and he was doing fine. I'm obviously wishing him a fast and full recovery."

Danault has seven goals and 16 assists over 43 games with the Habs this season, his third in Montreal.