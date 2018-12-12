The Montreal Canadiens may not be among the teams interested in Minnesota Wild centre Charlie Coyle after all.

Coyle is reportedly on the trade block for the Wild and The Athletic reported Monday the Canadiens' interest in the forward dates back to previous season, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun believes it may no longer exist.

"I think the Wild are talking to teams about [Coyle], I don't know if that means they're actually going to move him," LeBrun told TSN Radio 690 Montreal on Tuesday. "My understanding is that the Boston Bruins for sure have kicked the tires, and given their injuries it's not surprising.

"I don't think the Canadiens are involved. I don't think so. That's my understanding."

Coyle, 26, has five goals and 14 points in 29 games this season with a plus-4 rating and has just one goal and three points in his past 10 games. A 21-goal scorer in 2016-17, Coyle posted 11 goals and 37 points in 66 games last season.

A first-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2010, Coyle carries a $3.2 million cap hit through next season.