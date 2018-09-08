Habs' Evans taken to hospital following hit in rookie game

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was transported to hospital following Friday’s rookie game against the Ottawa Senators after he was knocked unconscious during the third period.

#Habs update on F Jake Evans — taken to hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and moving his limbs. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 8, 2018

Evans was crossing the blueline when he was hit by Senators defenceman Jonathan Aspirot. The Canadiens player appeared to hit his head on the ice and had to be removed via stretcher.

Prior to being wheeled off the ice and taken to hospital, Evans was attended to by the doctors in the arena and was fully conscious and moving his limbs.

Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi described the hit as dirty following the game while Senators coach Troy Mann believes the damage was done when Evans’ head hit the ice