The Montreal Canadiens have emergency recalled goaltender Michael McNiven from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

The recall comes after the team announced that goaltender Carey Price is out with a lower-body injury and will not travel with the Habs to Florida. McNiven is expected to back up Antti Niemi as the Habs face the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on back-to-back nights.

Price has been placed on the IR retroactive to Dec. 22.

Charlie Lindgren, the Rocket’s usual starter, is currently on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and hasn’t played since early December.

McNiven, 21, is currently in his second professional season with AHL Laval. He has a .884 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA in 12 AHL games this season, going 4-4-1.

McNiven signed an entry-level contract with the Habs as a free agent after his second season in the OHL with the Owen Sound Attack.