The Montreal Canadiens announced Sunday the team has signed forward Ryan Poehling to a three-year entry-level contract.

Poehling will join the Canadiens for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The Habs selected Poehling 25th overall in 2017 and has spent the past three seasons at St. Cloud State. The 20-year-old had eight goals and 23 assists in 36 games in the NCAA this season.