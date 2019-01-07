Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber left Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild after taking a puck to the face and did not return.

The veteran was hit in the first period but stayed in the game until the intermission. He did not come back out for the second, and the team announced that he was done for the game.

Weber, 33, missed the first 24 games of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason.

Through 18 games, the rearguard has posted six goals and 12 points to go along with a plus-8 rating.