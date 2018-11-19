Defenceman Shea Weber has not yet been cleared for contact and the club wants to be cautious with him given the nature of his surgery head coach Claude Julien said Monday morning.

#Habs Julien says Weber hasn’t been cleared for contact and the club wants to be cautious with him, given the nature of his surgery. Thus, he is probably at least a week from returning. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 19, 2018

As TSN's John Lu notes, this means he's likely at least a week away from returning, if not longer.

Weber was seen firing one-timers into an open net during Monday's practice. He practised with the club last week for the first time this season.

Weber has been out indefinitely since undergoing knee surgery in the off-season. He was originally expected to return around Christmas time.

He played in just 26 games last season, registering six goals and 10 assists.

#Habs Byron skated solo prior to his teammates this morning and Julien says there’s a small chance he will travel with the team to NJ and Buffalo. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 19, 2018

Meanwhile, forward Paul Byron skated on his own prior to practice Monday. Julien says there's a small chance he will travel with the team to New Jersey and Buffalo.

He has not played since Oct. 30 as he battles a lower-body injury.

The Habs will be back in action Monday night as they host the Washington Capitals.