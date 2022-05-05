Must See: Kemell completes hat trick with OT-winner to knock out Canada

The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship will have a new home as Hockey Canada is expected to announce Thursday that the annual event will be played in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B., later this year, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Expect n official announcement early this afternoon confirming Halifax/Moncton have been awarded the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 5, 2022

The 2023 World Juniors were originally supposed to be hosted by Novosibirsk and Omsk in Russia, but the county lost its hosting rights in February due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The tournament will run from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. The last time the World Juniors took place in eastern Canada was in 2003, hosted by Halifax and Sydney, N.S.

The 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer were cancelled just four days into competition after multiple games were forfeited due to COVID-19 outbreaks. That event will start from scratch this summer in Edmonton from August 9-22.

The United States defeated Canada in the 2021 gold-medal final in Edmonton.