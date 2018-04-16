PHILADELPHIA — Hal Greer, a Hall of Fame guard and the Philadelphia 76ers' career leading scorer, has died.

The Sixers said Greer died Saturday night in Arizona after a brief illness. He was 81.

Greer spent 15 seasons with the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers and finished his career with a record 21,586 points. He's also the 76ers' career leader in field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played.

Greer was the first player to have his number retired (15) by the 76ers in 1976. Greer also became the first player to be honoured with a sculpture on 76ers Legends Walk at the team training complex in 2017.

Greer made 10 straight All-Star games and earned All-Star Game MVP honours in 1968. He was also the second-leading scorer on Philadelphia's NBA championship team of 1966-67 and would earn a spot on the NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1996.

He played at Marshall and was the 13th overall pick by the Nationals in the 1958 draft.

The Sixers will honour Greer before their playoff game against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The Sixers said Greer was survived by his wife Mayme, a son and two daughters.

