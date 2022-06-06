The Ontario Hockey League Championship is tied 1-1 as the series shifts to Windsor for Game 3 between the Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs on Monday night.

You can watch Game 3 LIVE on TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT as the Road to the Memorial Cup coverage continues on TSN.

The Bulldogs saw their perfect 12-game playoff winning streak snapped with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 after holding a 3-1 lead in the third period. Hamilton was able to hold off a third-period charge from the Spitfires to take Game 2 5-4 on Sunday.

After a breakout 100-point regular season, undrafted forward Logan Morrison leads the Bulldogs with 13 goals and 30 points in the playoffs. Winger Avery Hayes and Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish, who was selected third overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, have also crossed the 20-point mark in the postseason.

The Spitfires had a tougher road to the final, going to Game 7 in the third round against the Flint Firebirds after staving off elimination in overtime of Game 6.

Forward Wyatt Johnson has been a dominant force for the Spitfires throughout the playoffs with a league-high 35 points in 20 games. Selected 23rd overall by the Dallas Stars in last year's NHL Draft, Johnson has 11 goals in the playoffs, including two game-winners. Will Cuylle, a second-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2020, is second on the team in scoring with 12 goals and 24 points in playoff games.

After a short turnaround leading into Game 3, the two teams will have three days to rest before Game 4 on Friday in Windsor.