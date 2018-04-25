Lewis Hamilton is not ruling out an appearance in NASCAR's Daytona 500 in the years to come.

Hamilton was asked by TMZ Sports if he would one day consider making the jump to NASCAR's biggest race.

"Maybe... maybe one day," Hamilton replied.

This isn't the first time the Formula One star has hinted at a possible NASCAR appearance.

“I’d like to do MotoGP. I’d like to ride a MotoGP race. Probably a NASCAR race like the Daytona 500 maybe," Hamilton said last year.

Other F1 drivers like Romain Grosjean and Daniel Ricciardo have also expressed interest in trying their hand at other racing series at some point during their careers.

Over 211 career Grand Prix starts in his F1 career, Hamilton has 119 podiums and 62 first place finishes.

“I think it’s great that a driver is able to do that. I think us drivers should be able to do more than one series,” Hamilton said last year on Fernando Alonso's decision to skip the Monaco Grand Prix and enter the Indy 500.

He is coming off a fourth place finish in Shanghai and will be back in action Sunday in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.