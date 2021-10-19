The Hamilton Tiger-Cats activated quarterback Dane Evans off the six-game injured list on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been out since September with a lower-body injury and was initially expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

David Watford and Jeremiah Masoli have both seen starts with Evans injured for the Tiger-Cats, who sit third in the East with a 4-5 record. Masoli has started each of the team's past two games, which were both narrow losses by a combined four points.

In five games played this season, Evans has thrown for 644 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.