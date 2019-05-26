After career year in 2018, Masoli facing higher expectations this season

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed offensive lineman Ryker Mathews. In 2018, Mathews started 17 regular season games and two playoff games at right tackle for the Tiger-Cats.

Mathews has played 26 regular season games for Hamilton, after originally signing on July 25, 2017. The 6-6, 320-pound, offensive lineman had a short stint with the New England Patriots from January to May earlier this year.

Before signing with Tiger-Cats in 2017, Mathews signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

The Tiger-Cats have also released running back Martez Carter, who signed earlier in May to the training camp roster.