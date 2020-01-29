HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed American quarterback David Watford on Wednesday.

Watford, 26, appeared in 12 regular-season games last season with Hamilton, completing 5-of-8 passes for 74 passing yards. He also ran 16 times for 40 yards and six TDs.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound Watford has appeared in 30 career CFL games with Hamilton and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018).

---

Eskimos sign Canadian centre Beard to extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed Canadian centre David Beard to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Beard, an Edmonton native, was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Beard has spent the last five seasons with the Eskimos, starting 42-of-71 career regular-season games with the CFL club.

The Eskimos also signed American receiver Kenny Shaw. He has appeared in 25 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2015), Ottawa Redblacks (2017) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018).

The former Florida State Seminole has 94 catches for 1,223 yards and five TDs. Shaw's best CFL season came with Toronto, registering 77 catches for 1,004 yards with five touchdowns.

---

Lions sign Grymes through 2021 campaign

VANCOUVER — Aaron Grymes is staying put.

The veteran defensive back signed a contract extension with the B.C. Lions through the 2021 season Wednesday. He was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Grymes appeared in 16 regular-season games with B.C. last year, registering 54 tackles and an interception. The five-foot-11, 186-pound Seattle native began his CFL career with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2013 and also spent time with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

Grymes helped Edmonton win the Grey Cup in 2015 and was a CFL all-star that season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.