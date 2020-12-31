The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli on Tuesday.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, the two sides agreed to a one-year deal, with the Tiger-Cats getting to see how Masoli recovers and the quarterback getting a look at his role with Dane Evans also in the fold. He adds that head coach Orlondo Steinauer will have decision power over the team's starting quarterback if both Masoli and Evans are healthy.

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2020 season. His high character, remarkable work ethic and competitiveness make him a natural fit for our organization," Steinauer said. “He was likely to have multiple options come the start of free agency and we are pleased he has decided to remain in Hamilton.”

Masoli suffered a season-ending knee injury six games into the 2019 season, leaving Evans to take over as the team's starter. Evans, who led the team to the Grey Cup, is under contract for another two seasons.

In six games for the Ticats this season, the 31-year-old Masoli finished with 1,576 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 125-175 passing.

The seven-year CFL veteran was an East Division All-Star in 2018 after throwing for 5,209 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions.

Evans started the last 12 games of the regular season, finishing with 3,754 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions on 298-413 passing.