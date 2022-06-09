The Hamilton Tiger-Cats introduced an alternate brand on Thursday that the team says pays tribute to both franchise history and the city it calls home.

The team's "Made in the Hammer" uniforms will be worn twice in 2022.

“Our franchise has a rich and storied history in the city and we’ve been proud to call Hamilton home for 153 years.” Hamilton Sports Group president Matt Afinec said in a statement. “The inspiration for “Made in the Hammer” is to celebrate the indelible link between Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats and the amazing fans of this team who call this city home and still consider this city home, even if they live abroad.”

Most striking about the alternate uniform is its "Hamilton Steel" grey colour, paying homage to the city's industrial roots, as well as a hammer design incorporated into both the collar and helmet stripe. The alternate brand features an "H" on the helmet, rather than the familiar Ticats logo, as a nod to the early 1900s' Hamilton Tigers.

The jersey's front reads "The Hammer" where the Tiger-Cats wordmark can normally be found.

The uniform will make its debut on the Canada Day game at Tim Hortons Field against the Edmonton Elks and will be worn again on Oct. 21 at home to the Ottawa Redblacks.