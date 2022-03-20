Trade Verdict: Panthers make 'big hit' with Giroux, Bruins don't give up much for Lindholm

The Boston Bruins and Hampus Lindholm are making it official.

The team announced Sunday the newly-acquired defenceman has agreed to an eight-year, $52 million deal, carrying a cap hit of $6.5 million per season.

Lindholm was acquired a day earlier from the Anaheim Ducks along with defenceman Kodie Curran for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick and defenceman John Moore.

The 28-year-old Swede was the top defenseman on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman has 57 goals and 165 assists in a nine-year NHL career.

Boston entered Saturday night's games with 81 points, fourth in the Atlantic Division.