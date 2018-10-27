HAMILTON — Trevor Harris threw three TD passes as the Ottawa Redblacks clinched first in the East Division with a 30-13 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on a cold, wet and windy Saturday night.

Harris cemented the win with a 79-yard bomb to Diontae Spencer at 10:44 of the third quarter, putting Ottawa ahead 27-13. It came before an the announced Tim Hortons Field gathering of 23,329 but no more than 3,000 took in the contest, which was played in steady rain and a brisk 34-kilometre-an-hour wind.

Harris was 23-of-30 passing for 267 yards before giving way to Dominique Davis in the fourth.

Ottawa (10-7) earned its fifth straight win at Tim Hortons Field and swept the three-game season series with Hamilton. More importantly, the Redblacks captured first in the East for the third time in four years, rendering next weekend's regular-season finale with Toronto meaningless to the overall standings.

The Redblacks host the East final Nov. 18.

Ottawa slotback Brad Sinopoli had two reasons to celebrate. The 30-year-old Peterborough, Ont., native had seven receptions for 56 yards to break Ben Cahoon's record for most catches in a season by a Canadian (112 in '03).

Sinopoli needed four receptions to eclipse Cahoon's mark but now has 116. The two-time Grey Cup champion is the seventh Canadian to reach the 100-catch plateau.

Hamilton (8-9) suffered its second straight loss to Ottawa but has secured a home playoff game heading into its regular-season finale next weekend against Montreal. The Ticats will host the East semifinal Nov. 11 against the West Division crossover squad.

Hamilton's defence took a big hit prior to the game when cornerback Delvin Breaux was scratched and placed on the one-game injured list. Mariel Cooper was activated from the practice roster.

The offence didn't score a touchdown in its first game without receiver Brandon Banks (94 catches, 1,423 yards, 11 TDs). Banks suffered a season-ending broken clavicle in last weekend's 35-31 road loss to Ottawa.

Banks's absence is huge for Hamilton. Since Sept. 1, 2017 he and starter Jeremiah Masoli have been the CFL's top passing combination with 152 completions for 2,341 yards and 18 TDs.

Masoli, who has had 12 300-yard games this season, was 25-of-48 passing for 243 yards with two interceptions.

The Ticats cut Ottawa's lead to 21-13 at 3:16 of the third on Lirim Hajrullahu's 41-yard field goal with the wind. But that's as close they'd get.

Spencer and Greg Ellingson had two touchdowns each for Ottawa. Lewis Ward booted a field goal — boosting his pro football record to 46 straight — and a convert while Spencer added a two-point conversion.

Hajrullahu had a single and four field goals.

Hajrullahu field goals from 35 and 43 yards into the wind with under three minutes remaining cut Ottawa's half-time lead to 21-10. Hajrullahu's second boot hit the crossbar and bounced in and was set up by a successful fake punt that kept the drive going.

Harris's 23-yard TD strike to Spencer at 7:10 put the Renegades ahead 21-4. Davis found Ellingson on a 55-yard touchdown pass at 3:04 of the second on third and one.

Hajrullahu connected on a 14-yard field goal 40 seconds into the quarter after Masoli's pass to an open Terrell Sinkfield Jr. went incomplete when Sinkfield slipped on the wet turf.

Ottawa opened the scoring at 9:27 of the first on Harris's six-yard touchdown pass to Ellingson. He then hit Spencer on the two-point convert.