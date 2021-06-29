The 2021 winners of five NHL awards, the Hart Memorial Trophy, the Calder Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy will be announced Tuesday night.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon are the nominees for the Hart, awarded to the player deemed most valuable to his team.

McDavid led the NHL in scoring with 105 points and previously won MVP in 2016-17. Matthews led the league in goals with 41 goals in 52 games and took home this year's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy. In Colorado, MacKinnon helped the Avalanche capture the Presidents' Trophy and recorded 65 points in 48 games this season.

Both McDavid and Matthews are also up for the Ted Lindsay, alongside Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, for the most outstanding player as voted by their peers. Crosby has won the award three times and finished the 2020-21 season with 62 points in 55 games as the Penguins finished first in the East Division.

Nominated for the Calder, given to the NHL's best rookie, are Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson.

Kaprizov, 24, led all rookies in goals (27) and points (51). In Carolina, Nedeljkovic went 15-5-3 and tied for the rookie lead in shutouts with three. Robertson led all rookies in assists (28) and even-strength points (39) and was second to Kaprizov in goals and points.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers are this year's nominees for the Norris Trophy, given to the defenceman "to have demonstrated throughout the season the greatest all-around ability at the position."

Makar, who won the Calder as the NHL's top rookie last season, had 44 points in 44 games for the Avalanche this season. Hedman had 45 points in 54 games during the regular season, including 24 power-play points. Fox finished second in defenceman scoring with 47 points in 55 games.

The nominees for the Vezina, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender, are Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Colorado Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fleury, who won this year's Jennings Trophy alongside teammate Robin Lehner for fewest goals allowed in the regular season, finished the season with a .928 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average. In 40 games this season, Grubauer was 30-9-1 and allowed two goals or fewer in 28 of his appearances. Vasilevskiy, who won the award in 2018-19 and picks up his fourth straight nomination, recorded a .925 save percentage and 2.21 GAA with five shutouts.