Ted Donato will be behind the bench for Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.

Announcing the assistant coaches & support staff for the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team! #WorldJuniors 🇺🇸



Full details → https://t.co/SgvtcDFRDG pic.twitter.com/Rm51CPhRMy — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 13, 2020

Donato, who played 13 seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers, just wrapped up his 16th season as head coach at his alma mater, Harvard.

As a player, Donato suited up for the US at the 1988 world juniors in Moscow.

Among his assistants will be Theresa Feaster, the first woman to serve on a Team USA world juniors staff. Feaster is the director of men's hockey operations at Providence. Feaster will serve as video coach.

Veterans Kris Mayette and Steve Miller also return as assistants.

Team USA has won four medals in the last five tournaments, including gold in 2017.

The 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship is set for Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. in December. Canada is the defending champions.