TRURO, N.S. — Anna Hasselborg scored three points in the eighth end to lift her Swedish rink to an 8-7 victory over Ottawa's Rachel Homan during Sunday's Canadian Beef Masters women's final.

The reigning Olympic gold medallists finished round-robin play at the Grand Slam of Curling event with a 2-2 record and had to earn their way into the playoffs through the tiebreaker to win their second title of the season.

Homan was up by two without the hammer in the final end and looked to freeze out Hasselborg but missed her shot, paving the way for the three-point play.

Earlier in the day, Toronto's John Epping edged Calgary's Kevin Koe 7-4 to claim his fourth Grand Slam of Curling championship.

Koe, a five-time Grand Slam winner, had entered the final undefeated through the round robin and the playoffs, including a 6-5 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Sunday morning.

Epping had downed Sweden's Niklas Edin 8-3 in seven ends in the other men's semi.

The Masters win gave Epping a career Grand Slam. He has won each of the four majors on this circuit.