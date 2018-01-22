Two 2017 first-round NHL draft picks were among the 25 players named to Finland's men's hockey roster for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Miro Heiskanen, selected third overall by the Dallas Stars last June, and Eeli Tolvanen, drafted 30th overall by the Nashville Predators, were the lone NHL prospects to make the team.

Both Heiskanen and Tolvanen were a part of Finland's team at the World Juniors earlier this month. Heiskanen had two assists in five games, while Tolvanen scored one goal and posted six points for Finland, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals by the Czech Republic. After the tournament, Predators assistant general manager Paul Fenton said the team will consider having Tolvanen join their roster this season once the KHL season ends.

Finland's defencemen includes two players with more than 150 games of NHL experience in Lasse Kukkonen, 36, and Sami Lepisto, 33. The forward group includes Teemu Hartikainen, who dressed in 52 games with the Edmonton Oilers from 2010-2013, and Joonas Kemppainen, who played in 44 games with the Boston Bruins in 2015-16.

Former Calgary Flames goaltender Karri Ramo was among the three goaltenders named to the roster. He posted a career 59-63-18 record with a .906 save percentage in 159 career NHL games.

The full roster is below:

Goaltenders: Mikko Koskinen, Karri Rämö and Juha Metsola



Defence: Mikko Lehtonen, Tommi Kivistö, Lasse Kukkonen, Sami Lepistö, Juuso Hietanen, Miro Heiskanen, Miika Koivisto and Ahtte Ohtamaa



Forwards: Marko Anttila, Julius Junttila, Eeli Tolvanen, Joonas Kemppainen, Jani Lajunen, Jonas Enlund, Petri Kontiola, Mika Pyörälä, Jarno Koskiranta, Oskar Osala, Sakari Manninen, Teemu Hartikainen, Jukka Peltola and Veli-Matti Savinainen