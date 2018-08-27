The kids are alright.

It’s hard not to take that view when you consider the performance of young Canadian athletes over the course of the last few months, announcing their presence on the world stage.

From the pool to the tennis court to the links, the kids have made it a spring and summer to remember when it comes to Canadian sports.

Let’s start in golf where 20-year-old Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont. entered rarefied on Sunday with the capture of the CP Canadian Women’s Open in Regina.

Leading heading into the final round, Henderson put on a scintillating performance to wrap up the title, shooting a 65, including four straight birdies on the back nine. Henderson ended things in style with another birdie on 18.

"Ten minutes from when I hit my second shot in on 18 to when I made that putt and when the celebrations all happened, those are the things that I'll remember forever," Henderson said afterwards.

With her sister and caddie, Brittany, by her side, Henderson became visibily emotional as she was serenaded by the gallery with a rendition of “O Canada” and with good reason – Henderson became just the second Canadian woman to win the national title, joining Montreal’s Jocelyne Bourassa who performed the feat in 1973. Her win was only the fourth by a Canadian in the LPGA or PGA on home soil since 1950.

The title was Henderson’s second of the season, having won in April at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii. Her win in Regina was the seventh of her career, putting her only one behind Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson for most all-time by a Canadian golfer. Considering her age and prodigious talent, it’s highly likely that Brooke Henderson will become Canada’s most decorated golfer ever sooner rather than later.

Henderson on winning National Championship: 'It's a dream come true' A day after capturing the CP Women's Open title and becoming the first Canadian to do so since 1973, Brooke Henderson spoke to the media about how it felt to finally be able to win the National Championship, a major she has been dreaming of winning since she was a little girl.

While Henderson is winning at home, Alphonso Davies hopes to do so abroad. The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps wunderkind will finish up the Major League Soccer season with Carl Robinson’s side, but then comes the adventure – in late July, Davies signed with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and will head to Europe after his domestic campaign wraps up.

"Being able to sign for a club like Bayern Munich is really exciting, I wanted to jump and scream,” Davies said after the move. "I'm really excited to be playing alongside world-class players, like [Arjen] Robben, [Franck] Ribery, [David] Alaba. Those are the guys that – you know – as a kid, I was looking up to. Watching them on TV, playing as them on FIFA. It's just a dream come true."

While Davies won’t be the first Canadian to play in the Bundesliga, he’s easily the most high-profile young Canadian talent to head to Europe. Players like Junior Hoilett, Atiba Hutchinson and Milan Borjan have all carved out successful careers in Europe, but Davies has the chance to become the first true Canadian star among the next generation of footballers with Christian Pulisic, Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus among them. With at least part of the 2026 World Cup being played in Canada, having a world-class talent to lead the CMNT charge is something Canadian footy fans could only have dreamed of only a few years ago.

But until he heads to Germany, MLS fans have a few more months to enjoy Davies doing stuff like this:

Davies reflects on highlight-reel goals against Minnesota As the MLS All-Stars get set to take on Juventus on Wednesday, Canadian Alphonso Davies reflected on a pair of incredible goals he had in his first game back since agreeing to join Bayern Munich at the end of the year.

Joey Votto is likely headed to Cooperstown when his Major League Baseball career is over and the 35-year-old Etobicoke, Ont. native is in the middle of another quietly impressive campaign with the Cincinnati Reds. Though Votto remains at the vanguard of Canadians in the MLB, an injury has derailed some of Votto’s company from north of the 49th parallel in the National League.

On June 27, the Atlanta Braves placed rookie hurler and Calgary native Mike Soroka on the 60-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

Called up in May to make his MLB debut (and winning it against the New York Mets), the 21-year-old Soroka slotted into the Braves’ rotation, going 2-1 in five starts with an earned run average of 3.51 and a WHIP of 1.442 in 25.1 innings pitched. His last appearance came in his home nation in an 11-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on June 19.

Soroka is one of a number of young stars on this Braves team, including Ronald Acuna, Touki Toussaint and Ozzie Albies, who will likely make Atlanta a force to reckon with in the NL East for years to come.

In non-Olympic years, swimming often gets overlooked, but it would be remiss to not acknowledge the exploits of Taylor Ruck in the pool in April at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. A two-time bronze medallist at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Jaineiro, the 18-year-old Kelowna, BC native put on the greatest single performance by a Canadian woman at a Commonwealth Games.

Ruck started things off by setting the Commonwealth Games and Canadian record in the freestyle to claim gold and was a member of the silver-winning Canadian effort in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. There was a three-medal day when Ruck won silvers in the 50m freestyle and the 4x 200m freestyle relay and a bronze in the 100m backstroke. By the end of the competition, Ruck would amass eight medals (a gold, five silvers and two bronze) to match Canadian Ralph Hutton and Australians Suise O’Neill and Emily Seebohm as the only athletes in history to win an octet of medals at a single Commonwealth Games.

The leadup to the 2020 Summer Olympics for Ruck appear to be going swimmingly (I’m so sorry).

The mammoth potential of R.J. Barrett became evident last summer when he led Canada to the FIBA Under-19 World Cup last summer in Egypt and in August, he gave Canadian fans a taste of what could be next in his debut with Duke in a series of games against Canadian universities.

The 18-year-old Mississauga, Ont. native and fellow freshman Zion Williamson were a two-man wrecking crew in Mississauga and Montreal in games against Toronto, Ryerson and McGill. Barrett, with Williamson as his wingman, averaged 30.7 points over the three-game series that saw Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils run roughshod over its Canadian competition. When Cam Reddish - the third member of Duke’s three-headed monster of first years – returns to health, Duke will have at its disposal one of the finest units of freshman talent in recent NCAA memory. So not only will Barrett and Williamson be competing together for ACC triumph and a sixth national title, they’ll also likely be competing against each other to see who will emerge as the top pick in next June’s NBA Draft.

At Flushing Meadows, there’s big exposure for Canadian tennis at this year’s US Open with Eugenie Bouchard competing on the women’s side, while five Canadian men are entered in the main draw in Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Peter Polanksy, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. While former three are veterans (Raonic at 27, Pospisil at 28 and Polansky at 30 years of age) and been around the block, the latter two are still teenagers – oh, and they’re playing each other in the first round.

Raonic looks ahead to Canadian-filled US Open Canadian Milos Raonic sat down with TSN's Mark Roe to discuss his expectations for the upcoming US Open. They spoke about how his health has impacted his performance as well as being able to share the spotlight in Canada with both Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will be playing in his first grand slam.

For Shapovalov, 19, the US Open is a return to the site of his first breakout on the world stage. At the 2017 tournament, the then-mostly unknown Vaughan, Ont. native went on a run in his Grand Slam debut all the way to the fourth round where he fell to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, but not before a major upset of the eigth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets.

To perform a similar feat this year, Shapovalov will have to get by Auger-Aliassime, who is making his Grand Slam main draw bow. But neither of the US Open nor Shapovalov is a stranger to the 18-year-old Montreal native.

In 2016, Auger-Alissiame became the fourth Canadian to win a junior Grand Slam title, taking down Croatia’s Mimor Kecmanovic in straight sets to win the US Open boys’ title. The year prior, Auger-Aliassime teamed up with Shapovalov to win the 2015 US Open boys’ doubles titles.

While both Shapovalov and Auger-Alissiame are seeking their first ever senior title, their matchup guarantees at least one Canadian will advance at the US Open.

As summer begins to turn to fall, Canadian sports fans will hope the rest of 2018 can bring with it as much excitement as the last several weeks have for the country’s young guns.