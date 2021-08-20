Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is hanging up his skates.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement Friday at Frolunda HC, the Swedish club he played for prior to his NHL career.

A seventh-round pick (205th overall) by the New York Rangers at the 2000 NHL Draft, Lundqvist played his entire NHL career on Broadway.

In 15 seasons with the Rangers, Lundqvist has the most wins (449) and shutouts (64) in franchise history. He took home the Vezina Trophy in 2012 and is a five-time NHL All-Star.

Internationally, Lundqvist won Olympic gold with Sweden in 2006 in Turin and silver in 2014. At the World Championship, he won gold in 2017.

Signing with the Washington Capitals as a free agent in 2020 after being bought out by the Rangers, he never played for his new team after undergoing open heart surgery in January 2021.