Sponsored by TSN, MLSE, and Under Armour, the unique one-day summit welcomes 250 female high school students from across Canada at the MLSE LaunchPad in Toronto –

TORONTO (June 19, 2019) – Founded and hosted by TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE anchor Kate Beirness, the third annual HER MARK summit returns to Toronto on Saturday, July 20 at the MLSE LaunchPad. Sponsored by TSN, MLSE, and Under Armour, HER MARK is a one-day event aimed at empowering the next generation of Canadian female leaders, attended by 250 female high school students from across the country who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their schools and communities.

“We are proud to continue our journey of female empowerment for the third year in a row through a day of action, support, and inspiration from strong female voices,” said Beirness. “HER MARK is an incredible opportunity to celebrate female accomplishments and achieve our ultimate goal of fostering growth and developing confidence in our young female leaders.”

Featuring motivational speakers, educational panels, and a full slate of special guests, HER MARK aims to inspire and encourage the future generations of Canada’s female leaders through motivation and guidance from strong female role models.

This exemplary group of female students will also take part in an interactive training circuit led by Canadian Olympians, hear from motivational speakers, and attend a nutritional seminar featuring Sylvie Tetrault (sports nutritionist and strength coach).