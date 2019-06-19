2h ago
HER MARK Female Empowerment Summit, Founded by TSN’s Kate Beirness, Returns to Toronto July 20
TSN.ca Staff
Sponsored by TSN, MLSE, and Under Armour, the unique one-day summit welcomes 250 female high school students from across Canada at the MLSE LaunchPad in Toronto –
TORONTO (June 19, 2019) – Founded and hosted by TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE anchor Kate Beirness, the third annual HER MARK summit returns to Toronto on Saturday, July 20 at the MLSE LaunchPad. Sponsored by TSN, MLSE, and Under Armour, HER MARK is a one-day event aimed at empowering the next generation of Canadian female leaders, attended by 250 female high school students from across the country who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their schools and communities.
“We are proud to continue our journey of female empowerment for the third year in a row through a day of action, support, and inspiration from strong female voices,” said Beirness. “HER MARK is an incredible opportunity to celebrate female accomplishments and achieve our ultimate goal of fostering growth and developing confidence in our young female leaders.”
Featuring motivational speakers, educational panels, and a full slate of special guests, HER MARK aims to inspire and encourage the future generations of Canada’s female leaders through motivation and guidance from strong female role models.
This exemplary group of female students will also take part in an interactive training circuit led by Canadian Olympians, hear from motivational speakers, and attend a nutritional seminar featuring Sylvie Tetrault (sports nutritionist and strength coach).
Her Mark Summit Special Guests
- Carmelina Moscato – Olympic Bronze Medallist (Soccer)
- Cheryl Pounder – Two-time Olympic Gold Medallist (Hockey)
- Diana Matheson – Two-time Olympic Bronze Medallist (Soccer)
- Jayna Hefford – Four-time Olympic Gold Medallist and Silver Medallist, HHOF Inductee (Hockey)
- Kayla Grey – TSN SPORTSCENTRE Anchor/Reporter
- Laura Diakun – TSN SPORTSCENTRE Anchor
- Laura Stacey – Olympic Silver Medallist (Hockey)
- Lindsay Hamilton – TSN SPORTSCENTRE Anchor
- Mandy Bujold – Pan Am Gold Medallist and Canadian Champion (Boxing)
- Marci Ien – Co-Host, THE SOCIAL
- Rosie MacLennan – Two-time Olympic Gold Medallist (Trampoline)
- Sarah Nurse – Olympic Silver Medallist (Hockey)