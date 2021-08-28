CALGARY — Hilary Knight set a new world women's hockey championship record for the United States and Switzerland reached the semifinals for the first time in almost a decade Saturday.

Knight led the defending champion Americans with two goals and an assist in a 10-2 quarterfinal win over Japan.

With 80 career points in the world championship, Knight passed Cammi Granato as America's all-time leader in the tournament.

Knight, winner of eight world titles with the U.S., ranks third overall in points behind retired Canadians Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).

“I give all the credit to the players,” said U.S. head coach Joel Johnson. “They were great. They started out really fast and continued to play with that pace so it was fun to watch. It was great to get that win and we’re going to get back together tomorrow (Sunday) to start preparing for the semifinals.”

Laura Zimmerman scored the overtime winner for Switzerland in a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Russia.

Zimmerman catapulted the Swiss into Monday's semifinals in Calgary with a goal at 5:29 in extra time.

Sinja Leeman on the rush fed Zimmerman, who one-timed the puck past Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland's first win of the tournament.

In Saturday's later quarterfinals, host Canada took on Germany and Finland faced the Czech Republic.

The medal games are Tuesday.

Russia led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from Yelizaveta Rodnova at 1:18 and Ilona Markova at 8:32.

Evelina Raselli at 9:30 and Phoebe Staenz at 17:44 of the third period drew Switzerland even.

Swiss starter Andrea Braendli was pulled early after giving up two goals on three shots.

Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief en route to victory.

Merkusheva turned away 27-of-30 shots in the loss.

Switzerland's previous best result in the world championship was a bronze medal in 2012. The Swiss also won Olympic bronze in 2014.

Switzerland was without top scorer Alina Muller, who sustained a tournament-ending ankle injury in their first preliminary-round game against Russia.

Switzerland lost that game 3-1 and went 0-4 in Pool A behind Russia at 1-3.

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle each scored twice for the U.S. in the quarterfinal victory over Japan. The Americans finished second in Pool A at 3-1.

Rookie defender Caroline Harvey had a goal and two assists. Megan Keller, Brianna Decker, and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the Americans.

Akane Shiga countered with a pair of goals Japan, which finished second in Pool B at 3-1.

The U.S. outshot Japan 61-12. Both countries used both goalies.

American starter Alex Cavallini stopped 8-of-10 shots in two periods of work before Nicole Hensley took over in the third period.

Japan's Nana Fujimoto allowed the first seven U.S. goals before she was relieved by Akane Konishi just after the game's midpoint.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2021.