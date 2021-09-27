Hockey Canada has announced the cancellation of three major tournaments on Monday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 National Women’s Under-18 Championship in Dawson Creek, B.C., 2021 Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup in Bridgewater, N.S., and 2021 Word Junior A challenge in Cornwall, Ont., were the latest event casualties due to the pandemic.

Despite the efforts of local host committees, the difficult decision has been made to cancel three national and international events this fall, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“Despite a strong desire to work with three great communities to host the top players at various levels across the country this season, the health and safety of all participants and the communities at large continues to be the utmost importance to Hockey Canada,” Hockey Canada executives Tom Renney and Scott Smith explained in a statement. “The ongoing pandemic, in addition to the vaccination status of some international teams, has left us with no other option.”

Hockey Canada is working with stakeholders regarding the fate of the 2022 spring national championship and is preparing for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as well as other international events.