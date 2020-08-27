Hockey Diversity Alliance asks NHL to postpone Thursday's games The Hockey Diversity Alliance, a group of nine active and retired professional hockey players, has asked the National Hockey League to postpone its games tonight following a one-hour conference on Thursday morning.

“We don’t feel it’s right for the NHL to be playing today,” said Hockey Diversity Alliance co-head Evander Kane in an interview with TSN. “It’s a very small thing for [the NHL] to do. We’ve had some players reaching out to ask for our advice about what they should do.”

According to TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger, indications are that the league is leaning towards postponing Thursday’s games. The Philadelphia Flyers are scheduled to play the New York Islanders in the NHL's Toronto bubble, while the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to play in Edmonton.

Players and teams involved are acknowledging there won’t be games tonight, however, it’s up to the NHL and NHLPA to formally postpone. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 27, 2020

Players in the bubble are telling me they’re not playing tonight. But we await official announcement from the NHL and NHLPA. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 27, 2020

The HDA made the request a day after professional athletes from the NBA and other leagues sat out games to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

The HDA has also asked that NHL team owners make their rinks available as voting stations in the upcoming U.S. presidential election and that the league commit to $100 million worth of funding over 10 years to battle systemic racism.

The association has suggested that money go towards grassroots programs, social justice initiatives, anti-racism education, youth scholarships, and executive and coach training.

The HDA was formed in June by Kane, former NHL player Akim Aliu, Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba, Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Detroit Red Wings defenceman Trevor Daley, Ottawa Senators forward Anthony Duclair, recently retired NHL player Joel Ward and Chris Stewart, a forward who split this season with the Flyers and their American Hockey League affiliate. Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri subsequently joined the HDA.

The hockey players have been advised by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on how to help effect change in hockey, a predominantly white sport.

The HDA also provided the NHL with a proposed pledge on July 14 to sign. It wants the NHL to commit to diversifying NHL and team staff and suppliers. The HDA also wants the NHL to be fully transparent about “all information related to the policies, targets and commitments” related to the hiring of employees who are visible minorities.

The NHL has not indicated whether it plans to sign the pledge, Kane said.