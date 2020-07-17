The Hockey Diversity Alliance has held a series of formal meetings with National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman and executive vice-president of social impact Kim Davis over the last few weeks, according to a report from TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Sources say the Hockey Diversity Alliance has held a series of formal meetings with #NHL’s Gary Bettman and Kim Davis over last few weeks.



Meetings have been described as “productive but contentious at times.”



HDA has proposed a series of reforms (cont’d): — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2020

Seravalli reported the meetings were described as “productive but contentious at times” and the Hockey Diversity Alliance proposed a series of reforms.

The proposed reforms included a commitment to hiring targets for Black hockey and non-hockey personnel around the league.

HDA has proposed a series of reforms, including commitment to hiring targets for black hockey and non-hockey personnel around #NHL. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2020

The Hockey Diversity Alliance also asked the NHL to pledge their initiative to eradicate racism in hockey.

#NHL has also been asked to sign a pledge initiated by HDA to eradicate racism in hockey once and for all. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2020

There was also discussion of funding key Hockey Diversity Alliance initiatives, including grassroots programs that provide a lifeline to kids from minority backgrounds.

There has been discussion of funding key HDA initiatives, including grassroots programs that provide a lifeline to kids from minority backgrounds. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2020

Outreach is also underway by the Hockey Diversity Alliance to possibly include indigenous and female members.

Lastly, outreach is underway by HDA to possibly include indigenous and female members. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2020

Seravalli added both sides understand the urgency and need to collaborate, and more discussions are to come between the two parties.

Both sides understand the urgency and need to collaborate. More discussions to come between the HDA and #NHL. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2020

The Hockey Diversity Alliance is a group of seven active and retired professional hockey players, co-headed by former NHL player Akim Aliu and current San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, with the goal of eradicating racism and intolerance in the sport. The group was formed in June.