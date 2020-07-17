1h ago
Hockey Diversity Alliance meets with NHL, proposes series of reforms
The Hockey Diversity Alliance has held a series of formal meetings with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and executive vice-president of social impact Kim Davis, according to a report from TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli. The Hockey Diversity Alliance proposed a series of reforms.
TSN.ca Staff
Rogers Place flooding won't affect Hub City hockey in Edmonton
The Hockey Diversity Alliance has held a series of formal meetings with National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman and executive vice-president of social impact Kim Davis over the last few weeks, according to a report from TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.
Seravalli reported the meetings were described as “productive but contentious at times” and the Hockey Diversity Alliance proposed a series of reforms.
The proposed reforms included a commitment to hiring targets for Black hockey and non-hockey personnel around the league.
The Hockey Diversity Alliance also asked the NHL to pledge their initiative to eradicate racism in hockey.
There was also discussion of funding key Hockey Diversity Alliance initiatives, including grassroots programs that provide a lifeline to kids from minority backgrounds.
Outreach is also underway by the Hockey Diversity Alliance to possibly include indigenous and female members.
Seravalli added both sides understand the urgency and need to collaborate, and more discussions are to come between the two parties.
The Hockey Diversity Alliance is a group of seven active and retired professional hockey players, co-headed by former NHL player Akim Aliu and current San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, with the goal of eradicating racism and intolerance in the sport. The group was formed in June.