The early Canadian curling season continued this weekend with the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard, the third straight bonspiel to take place in the city.

This time it was 2018 Ontario champion Hollie Duncan and her Woodstock rink of Megan Balsdon, Rachelle Strybosch and Tess Bobbie taking the title after wins over Jennifer Jones in the semifinals and Kerry Galusha in the final.

Thanks for your (always) amazing ice and hospitality @OakvilleCurling! And thanks to @Stusellsto for putting on a great event! https://t.co/3x5KGAtt9E — Team Hollie Duncan (@TeamHolDuncan) September 13, 2021

In Sunday's championship tilt, Duncan put up a four-spot in the second end and proceeded to pick up three points with steals in the next two ends for the eventual 7-3 win.

The event had a total purse of $26,000.

At last weekend's Oakville Labour Day Classic, Team Duncan made it to the semis where they dropped a 7-6 decision to Team Tracy Fleury.

The men's final goes Monday afternoon. The Saville Shoot-Out in Edmonton will also wrap up later Monday.

In Russia, Alina Kovaleva, who led RCF to a silver medal performance at the 2021 World Women's Curling Championship, posted a perfect 7-0 record to capture the Saint Petersburg Classic. Joined by third Anna Sidorova, second Galina Arsenkina and lead Ekaterina Kuzmina, the 28-year-old Kovaleva downed Gina Aitken of Great Britain, 9-5 in the final.

At the Curve US Open of Curling, Tabitha Peterson won the women's title with Luc Violette doing the same on the men's side of the draw.