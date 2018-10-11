Max Holloway’s run as a UFC champion began in Toronto, when he captured the interim featherweight title in the main event of UFC 206. Now the 26-year-old returns to defend his undisputed belt for the second time, this time against Brian Ortega and he’s ready to put on a show for the same fans that cheered for him when he got his first taste of UFC gold.

“Hawaii has eight islands, Las Vegas they call the ninth island because a lot of Hawaiians live there, I think I’m going to start calling Toronto the 10th island because they love me here and I might be part Canadian, eh?” Holloway told TSN.ca. “I’m excited to come back here.”

2018 has been a year of hiccups for the champion’s career. Holloway was forced out of a February fight with Frankie Edgar due to a leg injury. He was then chosen to replace Tony Ferguson in a lightweight title fight at UFC 223 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the time frame of his weight cut caused the doctors to pull him from the card.

Finally, he was scheduled to fight Ortega at UFC 226, but was pulled due to “concussion like symptoms.” Though he feels better, the doctors are still not exactly sure what sidelined him in July.

“The UFC doctors and specialists they sent me to are still trying to figure things out, because they don’t have a smoking gun, but I feel great, the symptoms are gone and I finally get to book a fight,” said Holloway. “This year has been a rough one, but it doesn’t matter how you start it’s how you finish and I can’t wait to go out there and come back to Toronto.”

When fighters pull out of fights, especially title ones, the reaction can be mixed. For Holloway, there was support for him both inside and outside of the organization, something that he values.

“To see my colleagues reach out to me and the fans and then my family and friends always there, it means a lot,” said Holloway.

During his down times, the featherweight champion even took some advice given by former Raptor DeMar DeRozan about dealing with personal issues.

“I’m a Raptors fan and DeRozan was talking about depression and depression is real for sure, I found that out this year,” said Holloway. “He said that he wished everyone was rich so they could understand that money doesn’t make you happy.”

With everything back on track, the next goal is to accomplish something that has eluded every fighter that has stepped into a ring or Octagon with Ortega, including the seven he’s faced since joining the UFC.

“Fourteen guys tried to solve the puzzle and 14 guys failed,” said Holloway. “I’ve got a knack for going out there and being a pain in the butt, so I’m excited to be that guy. He’s like a Rubik’s Cube and Rubik’s Cubes are meant to be solved. December 8, I’ve got the answer to that problem, I’m excited.”

If title defence number two is successful in Toronto, the champion would relish the chance to take number three back to the eight islands of Hawaii.

“To go home to Aloha Stadium, 50,000 people going crazy, It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it, so if everyone out there wants to see me go home, I’m going to take care of business come December, you guys do your part get on Dana White, get on the Hawaii Tourism Authority and let them know that we’re good fans, my fans are amazing and let’s get it rolling.”