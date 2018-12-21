Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm will return to the Octagon against Aspen Ladd at UFC 235, the promotion announced on Friday.

Holm will return to bantamweight after contesting her last two bouts, a victory over Megan Anderson at UFC 225 and a loss to Cris Cyborg at featherweight.

After defeating Ronda Rousey for the bantamweight belt, Holm lost three consecutive bouts to Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie before a victory over Bethe Correia.

Ladd has posted an undefeated 7-0 record since making her professional debut in 2015.

She is 2-0 in her UFC career, with victories over Tonya Evinger and Lina Lansberg.