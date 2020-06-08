Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and his wife Brandi have launched an initiative called Get Off the Bench for Racial Equality, an auction to benefit Black Lives Matter DC and The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The couple are donating $5,000 to each organization and will match the money raised in the auction.

Items to bid on include autographed jerseys, pucks and other signed items.

Details regarding the auction can be viewed HERE and it ends Friday at 12pm ET.