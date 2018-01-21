Horvat to play vs. Jets, Gudbranson on IR

Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat is set to return tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

In a corresponding move, the Canucks also placed Erik Gudbranson on the injured reserve.

Gudbranson did not play against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday due to back spasms.

The Canucks announced Friday Horvat has been medically cleared to practice and travel with the team.

Horvat fractured his ankle on Dec. 5 in their 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 28 games this season, he has 10 goals and 10 assists.