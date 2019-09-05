Houston Astros outfielder George Springer has been diagnosed with a concussion, general manager Juff Luhnow announced Thursday.

Luhnow added that the hope is Springer is able to return to action by early next week.

Springer exited Tuesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers after he crashed hard into the outfield wall while making a spectacular catch to rob Ryan Braun of extra bases.

Springer stayed down for a while and eventually got to his feet but was forced to leave the playing area on a cart.

"It was bad," starter Zack Greinke said of the injury. "I was just hoping there's nothing serious because a lot of things can go wrong when that stuff happens. So, it was not a good feeling, really."

In 105 games for the Astros this season, Springer has 30 home runs to go along with 78 RBI and an OPS of .962.

Meanwhile, Luhnow also announced on Thursday that starter Aaron Sanchez will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season. He was acquired in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline earlier in the summer.

Houston will host the Seattle Mariners Thursday night.