28m ago
Astros place Altuve (hamstring) on 10-day IL
The Houston Astros placed shortstop Jose Altuve on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left hamstring strain. Infielder J.J. Mativejic has been added to the active roster in his stead.
TSN.ca Staff
Altuve, 31, incurred his injury during a Monday game against the Los Angeles Angels, trying to reach base on a ball hit to the infield. He left the game early and has not played since.
A seven-time All-Star and the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player, the Venezuela-born Altuve is in his 12th big league campaign.
In nine games this season, Altuve had six hits, a home run and three runs batted in.
The Astros also announced that infielder Taylor Jones had been transferred to the 60-day IL.