The Houston Astros placed shortstop Jose Altuve on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

Infielder J.J. Mativejic has been added to the active roster in his stead.

The Astros have placed IF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain...to take his place on the active roster, we selected IF J.J. Matijevic (#13) to the Major League roster...to make room on the 40-man, we transferred IF Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL. — Houston Astros (@astros) April 20, 2022

Altuve, 31, incurred his injury during a Monday game against the Los Angeles Angels, trying to reach base on a ball hit to the infield. He left the game early and has not played since.

A seven-time All-Star and the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player, the Venezuela-born Altuve is in his 12th big league campaign.

In nine games this season, Altuve had six hits, a home run and three runs batted in.

The Astros also announced that infielder Taylor Jones had been transferred to the 60-day IL.