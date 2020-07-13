Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook confirmed on Monday that his absence from his team's camp has been due to testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) prior to departure to Orlando.

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to joining my teammates when I am cleared," the 31-year-old Westbrook tweeted. "Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

Teammate James Harden also did not travel with the team to Orlando, but head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Saturday that he hoped both Westbrook and Harden would arrive imminently.

"I hope [they arrive] sooner than later," D'Antoni said in a Zoom chat with reporters. "I don't think it will be too many days, so it'll work itself out. Some things you can't control totally, but in a few days they'll be here."

Acquired last summer in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook appeared in 53 games for the Rockets this season prior to the NBA season pause due to the pandemic on March 11. He was averaging 27.5 points on .477 shooting with 7.0 assists and 6.3 boards in 35.9 minutes a night.

The Rockets' first game in Orlando is scheduled for July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.