Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker says he's ready for new contract extension right now.

"It’s time for my extension right now, so we’ll see," Tucker said, in a piece published by The Athletic on Tuesday. "We’ll see what happens. I’m optimistic, we’ll see.”

The upcoming NBA season is the last fully guaranteed year that Tucker has on the four-year, $32 million deal he signed with the Rockets in 2016. His deal is only partially guaranteed for the 2020-21 season.

Tucker, 34, started every regular season and playoff game that the Rockets played in last season. While Tucker hasn't show much scoring ability over his career - he has averaged just 7.4 points over his eight previous seasons - Tucker is regarded as a defensive stalwart with the versatility to guard multiple positions.

Tucker, who was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by the Toronto Raptors, spent five years overseas after being waived by the Raptors midway through his rookie season. He signed with the Suns upon returning to the NBA in 2012, and spent parts of five seasons with the Suns before being traded to the Raptors during the 2016-17 campaign. Tucker signed with the Rockets as a free agent the following off-season.